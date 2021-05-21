Temperatures will be warm Friday in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
