Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
