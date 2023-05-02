Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.