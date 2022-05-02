Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waterloo area. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
