Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Tuesday. It loo…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waterloo area. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorr…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. We …
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 46F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Monday, …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waterloo area. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ah…