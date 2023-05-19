Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Storms during the afternoon and early evening are expected to bring damaging wind and hail in spots and possibly tornadoes. Another round of s…
Showers and storms are expected along a cold front in Iowa today. While most of the activity will not be severe, hail and strong wind could oc…
Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Pe…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waterloo area. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degr…