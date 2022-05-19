Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
