Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The record breaking heat continues today, but a cold front will begin to push into Iowa this evening. Showers and storms look likely with the front and some could be severe. Here's the latest info.
Small chance of rain during the day today, but a much better chance expected tonight. See when rain is most likely and who has a chance of seeing severe storms in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Severe storms possible in and around the Quad Cities Friday. Rain chance lingers through the weekend in Iowa
Dry in far western Iowa today, but severe weather possible in far eastern Iowa. Rain and cooler temperatures for everyone this weekend. Get all the details in our latest weather forecast.
Warming up across Iowa Monday, but with a cold front arriving Tuesday, cooler temps are expected along with showers and storms. A few may see damaging wind and hail. Here's the latest information.
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahea…
The Waterloo area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are …
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
For the drive home in Waterloo: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is s…