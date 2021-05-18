Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 92% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The foreca…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to …
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Sun…
Waterloo folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a …
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the…
Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Models …
Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the …
Folks in the Waterloo area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Exp…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. …
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Saturda…