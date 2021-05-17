Waterloo folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The foreca…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to …
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Sun…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the…
Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Models …
Folks in the Waterloo area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Exp…
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the …
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. …