Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Waterloo folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

