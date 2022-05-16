Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
