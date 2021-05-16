 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

