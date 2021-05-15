Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.