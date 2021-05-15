Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Waterloo: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an i…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The foreca…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to …
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Partly c…
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Folks in the Waterloo area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Exp…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waterloo area. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tod…