Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

