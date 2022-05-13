The Waterloo area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The record breaking heat continues today, but a cold front will begin to push into Iowa this evening. Showers and storms look likely with the front and some could be severe. Here's the latest info.
Watch now: Record breaking heat expected Wednesday and Thursday. Severe storms possible in western Iowa
The heat and humidity will be the main story to the east, but the stormy weather is the big story for the western half of the state today and tomorrow. Here's the latest on what to expect both days.
This evening in Waterloo: Cloudy. Low 58F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Monday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for…
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
The Waterloo area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 42% chance of …
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of …
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. How likely is it tha…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Satur…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahea…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waterloo area. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 …