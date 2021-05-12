 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 2:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

