Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waterloo area. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 deg…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Waterloo. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees…
Today's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. The…
It might not rain or snow in space, but our solar system is pretty active.