Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waterloo area. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Waterloo: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an i…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waterloo area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. 42 degrees is today's lo…
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Partly c…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waterloo area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. …
Waterloo's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 43F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday, t…
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods o…
When dust particles approach Earth, they can be captured by gravity and enter the atmosphere at very high speeds.
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s t…