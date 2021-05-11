 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waterloo area. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

