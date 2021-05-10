 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

Local Weather

