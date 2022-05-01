Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waterloo area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
