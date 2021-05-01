Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Tuesday. It loo…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waterloo area. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorr…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. We …
Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We will see a …
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 46F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Monday, …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waterloo area. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms a…