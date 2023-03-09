It will be a cold day in Waterloo, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from THU 6:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
