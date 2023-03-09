It will be a cold day in Waterloo, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from THU 6:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.