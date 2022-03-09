It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29. Today's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Just mostly sunny and breezy across Iowa today, but snow will begin to push back into the state Wednesday and then stick around. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest timing and amounts.
Snow for the morning commute in the Quad Cities. Otherwise dry across Iowa today, but we're already watching our next snow chance. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details.
Waterloo's evening forecast: Snow likely. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It will be a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 42F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. …
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A mostly clear sky. Low near 15F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wate…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Windy at times...showers and thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. P…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with tem…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Considerable cloudiness. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's t…
It will be a cold day in Waterloo, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. A 15-degree low is forecasted. We'll se…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 …