Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waterloo area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
