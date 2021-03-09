Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waterloo area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.