Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
