Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast.