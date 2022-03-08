Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Waterloo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
