Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waterloo area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.