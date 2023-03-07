Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.