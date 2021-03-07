Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
