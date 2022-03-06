Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SUN 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 42F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. …
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Considerable cloudiness. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's t…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waterloo area. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees toda…
Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expec…
Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. We'…
Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waterloo area. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
The third in a series of four advanced weather satellites launched Tuesday. It will give constant coverage of the western U.S. and most of the Pacific Ocean.
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Windy at times...showers and thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. P…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures …