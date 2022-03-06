 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SUN 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News