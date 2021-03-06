Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.