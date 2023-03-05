Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area Sunday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waterloo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degr…
Waterloo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Partly clou…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waterloo Friday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Partly clo…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waterloo Thursday. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degre…
Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and …