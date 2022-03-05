Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waterloo area. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
