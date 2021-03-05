Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
