Waterloo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.