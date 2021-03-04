Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.