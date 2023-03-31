Folks in the Waterloo area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
