Folks in the Waterloo area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the South.