 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo today. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News