Waterloo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expec…
Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today.…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waterloo Thursday. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 42F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfal…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Windy and clear early. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds later at night. Low 43F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph.…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waterloo area. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mp…