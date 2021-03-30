Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Waterloo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.