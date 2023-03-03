The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waterloo Friday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until FRI 1:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
