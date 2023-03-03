The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waterloo Friday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until FRI 1:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.