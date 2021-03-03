 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

