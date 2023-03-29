Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.