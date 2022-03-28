Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo today. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
