Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

