Waterloo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.