Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

It will be a cold day in Waterloo, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.