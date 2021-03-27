 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waterloo area. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

Local Weather

