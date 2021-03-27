Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waterloo area. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Waterloo area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Expect perio…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph…
Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today.…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tomorrow's highs wi…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expec…
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
Waterloo's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Waterloo f…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Rain. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waterloo Thursday. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted…
This evening in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Waterloo area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow…