Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

It will be a cold day in Waterloo, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Waterloo, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

