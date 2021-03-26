Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waterloo area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
