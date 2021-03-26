Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waterloo area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.