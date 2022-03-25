Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo today. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Waterloo, with forecast models showing 27 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 10:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
